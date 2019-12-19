Global  

7 Democratic Candidates To Debate At Loyola Marymount University Tonight

The debate will be the first since President Trump was impeached yesterday.

Tina Patel reports.
HarrietKoval

Harriet Koval RT @FaceTheNation: It's debate night once again -- this time the field of candidates is narrower with only 7 contenders. Here's who you can… 38 seconds ago

FaceTheNation

Face The Nation It's debate night once again -- this time the field of candidates is narrower with only 7 contenders. Here's who yo… https://t.co/rAEgJZv7Bn 58 seconds ago

AstricAngel

AstricAngel RT @RealBFolks: 😂AWESOME sign for Democrat presidential candidates left on hillside for tonight's Loyola Marymount University Democratic de… 11 minutes ago

beadbear

Anne Timmons-Harris The Democratic debate is on after candidates threatened to boycott over labor dispute https://t.co/TlG2urM0zT via @voxdotcom 33 minutes ago

healthcare4safe

HealthCare4all RT @CBSEveningNews: The first votes to be cast in 2020 are a little over 6 weeks away, & tonight, Democratic candidates are scheduled to me… 35 minutes ago

joseluisnoboa3

jose luis noboa The first votes to be cast in 2020 are a little over 6 weeks away, & tonight, Democratic candidates are scheduled t… https://t.co/32IF3FaRvS 1 hour ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News The first votes to be cast in 2020 are a little over 6 weeks away, & tonight, Democratic candidates are scheduled t… https://t.co/YNtwbW7vW5 1 hour ago

