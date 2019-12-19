Donations needed in Guntown after tornado

Take a look behind me...(describe your surroundings.) people have come in donated things like diapers, cereal, cleaning supplies all to help those affected by the tornado.

Donations are still flooding into city hall after the devastating tornado in guntown monday night.

Several local churches, people from the area, and local like as walmart and c spire donated items. (estimate sheer volume of items) i spoke to members of one family who did not want to go on camera, but said they are grateful for the items they picked up today.

Mayor bud herring says in times like this you really see the goodness in people.

"the support we've gotten from the community is unbelievable just the outpouring of food, donations, offering of not only the city of guntown, but city of tupelo, satillo, baldwyn.

I've spoken with the mayors of nettleton and verona everybody.

Just whatever we need just an outpouring of help there."

If you do want to donate...city hall employees says they need plastic storage bins and gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants.

