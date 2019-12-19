Adopt a Pet

Global  

Kappy Hodges joins us with a furry friend to talk about the available animals up for adoption.
0
shares
 

You're travelling anywhere on christmas eve or christmas day.

Jody.

>> thank you, mike.

Well, we should bet on that, right?

Because we would win.

No snow on christmas.

What would be better than to find a dog under your tree.

Happy hodges is here with a sweet puppy.

His name is harrison.

Harrison really needs a home this christmas.

>> he would love one.

He's down there with his brother.

He is a ground dog.

About two years old.

He acts like a new puppy.

I don't think he was handled a whole lot.

He doesn't know anything about sitting or walking on a leash.

But he has a good attitude and he likes having his head petted.

>> he really does.

>> so if someone you know, wants to take a dog and train it, take it through obedience class, he is a smart boy and i think he would learn and want to please.

He is beautiful hound mix is what he is.

He weighs about 60 pounds.

Even as skinny as he is.

You can feel his ribs quite easily.

He probably needs to put on a good ten pounds.

>> is his brother similar in stature.

>> they're both pretty big boys.

They're obviously hound mix.

This one looks like shepherd in there.

>> i think harrison.

When i was doing that he was so excited, he wanted to come over here.

>> he is a good hearted boy.

Has no training.

Really needs somebody who doesn't have a problem going through those kinds of things with him.

>> with the adoption center, everyone, they think about getting a pet around christmas time.

Many kids ask for a puppy from santa.

I guess my question for you is your hours during the christmas season?

>> we won't be open on christmas.

And i actually didn't check to see if they're open the day after.

But during thanksgiving, the usual way is to not be open the day after thanksgiving.

Where are you going, buddy?

They are open on the saturday afternoon.

So usually what we do with christmas adoptions, oh, my goodness.

>> he is okay:he is fine.

>> there we go.

>> is we don't necessarily recommend that you adopt a puppy for christmas.

Because it's a hectic time and you don't -- especially you don't want to get one for someone that you haven't picked them out together.

We say why don't you give them a card that says free adoption at the animal shelter with a date that you'll take them down there.

That is a better situation.

Because then they get to pick the right animal for them.

And you know, it's a nice bonding moment and that kind of thing.

You don't end up with the wrong pet that doesn't match up very well.

The one thing people should know, we are doing adoptions down at 701 lower lake road, that is our animal shelter in st.

Joseph.

Today is half off dogs adoption day.

They're open late on wednesdays.

So you can go down until 6:0 at the animal shelter and get half of harrison.

And of course, we have plenty of cats.

And we have cats at petsmart too.

They have longer hours than the animal shelter.

So they're available for adoption.

>> thanks for being here.

She's going to need a nap after this segment.

He is such a good boy.

>> come on up here, bud.

>> he is going to find a home.

Please go ahead and call the shelter and they can get you hooked up.




