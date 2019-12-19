Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency

The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months.

According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking heat wave.

During the week they faced they broke the record for the hottest day nationwide at 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The state government website says the Rural Fire Service have “extraordinary powers” during the emergency.