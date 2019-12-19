Gabbard Doesn't Vote Yes Or No In Trump Impeachment Trial

Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential Democratic candidate, voted “present” during the impeachment trial.

She was the only member not to vote “yes” or “no” against President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

According to Politico, the vote wasn’t a surprise because beforehand Gabbard offered an alternative.

Gabbard introduced a resolution that would censure Trump, rather than impeach him.

She said her vote was based on what she thought was best for her country and not her party.