Gabbard Doesn't Vote Yes Or No In Trump Impeachment Trial

Gabbard Doesn't Vote Yes Or No In Trump Impeachment Trial

Gabbard Doesn't Vote Yes Or No In Trump Impeachment Trial

Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential Democratic candidate, voted “present” during the impeachment trial.

She was the only member not to vote “yes” or “no” against President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

According to Politico, the vote wasn’t a surprise because beforehand Gabbard offered an alternative.

Gabbard introduced a resolution that would censure Trump, rather than impeach him.

She said her vote was based on what she thought was best for her country and not her party.
DanielMJ83

Daniel M. J. Any Democrat’s failure to vote for impeachment is unforgivable! I refuse to engage w any more of Tulsi’s Putin-for… https://t.co/6BE63ZN1uC 1 minute ago

MJSayre

austere avian scholar RT @RedState: Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Regret Her "Present" Vote, and Reasonably Defends It https://t.co/VqlfNtZCmY 2 minutes ago

Wahrhaftig

🦇 𝖂𝖆𝖍𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖋𝖙𝖎𝖌 🦇 RT @Jukehorse50: Tulsi Gabbard wants to be president, but she doesn't even have the courage to vote one way or the other on articles of imp… 4 minutes ago

burtlikko

Burt Likko, Well-Groomed Nerf Herder @NGrossman81 @four4thefire When she gives her response about how it's to change the mindset of the country the rest… https://t.co/HZLEhD6FHw 5 minutes ago

vauxhall23

Maria Inger RT @PhilMcCrackin44: Meghan McCain: Tulsi Gabbard has 'balls of steel' for voting 'present' on impeachment Meghan McCain doesn't know sh*t… 8 minutes ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Regret Her "Present" Vote, and Reasonably Defends It https://t.co/86bsA5leCw 9 minutes ago

calling12001

Robert Roefaro RT @RedState: Tulsi Gabbard Doesn’t Regret Her “Present” Vote, and Reasonably Defends It https://t.co/hBR55OiAg3 13 minutes ago

theMAGAbot

I Retweet #MAGA #KAG Tulsi Gabbard Doesn't Regret Her "Present" Vote, and Reasonably Defends It - https://t.co/HRlbmiLlJb https://t.co/dK8DFrLUyE 13 minutes ago

