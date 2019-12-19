Global  

Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles.

They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them.

Additionally, they want him to agree to bring first hand witnesses to the Senate impeachment trial.

One person Democrats would like to hear from is White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
