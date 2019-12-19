Second Chinese Woman Stopped: Mar-a-Lago

(Newser) – For the second time this year, a Chinese woman has been arrested on the grounds of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Security guards stopped Jing Lu on Wednesday and told her to leave, the AP reports.

She then took off, per NBC, with Palm Beach officers catching up to her in the Worth Avenue shopping district.

In court Thursday, Lu was ordered held—because of the expired visa—on misdemeanor counts of loitering or prowling and resisting arrest without violence.