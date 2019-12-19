Congress Raises Smoking And Vaping Age To 21

Congress passed a law to increase the smoking age in the U.S. to 21.

According to Gizmodo, the law was passed in hopes of curbing tobacco products among young people.

The law was included in a spending legislation passed in the House earlier this week.

A 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey reported more than 5 million youth using e-cigarettes.

The age restriction includes traditional cigarettes and electronic ones.