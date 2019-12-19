Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Congress Raises Smoking And Vaping Age To 21

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Congress Raises Smoking And Vaping Age To 21

Congress Raises Smoking And Vaping Age To 21

Congress passed a law to increase the smoking age in the U.S. to 21.

According to Gizmodo, the law was passed in hopes of curbing tobacco products among young people.

The law was included in a spending legislation passed in the House earlier this week.

A 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey reported more than 5 million youth using e-cigarettes.

The age restriction includes traditional cigarettes and electronic ones.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.