President Donald Trump impeached by Congress

AND I'M ALYSSA FLORES..ALL EYES ON THE SPEAKER OF THEHOUSE..

FOLLOWING LASTNIGHT IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP.THERE IS SPECULATION THAT THECASE COULD BE SENTTO THE U-S SENATE FOR A TRIALSET TO BEGIN IN JANUARY.ABC'S SERENA MARSHALL HAS ARECAP AND AN UPDATE ONWHAT'S NEXT.SERENA MARSHALL/ ABC NEWS/WASHINGTON, DCFOR THE THIRD TIME IN HISTORY ANAMERICAN PRESIDENT HASBEEN IMPEACHED BY CONGRESS.PELOSI: "ARTICLE ONE IS ADOPTED"NATS: GAVELTHE CHARGES - ABUSE OF POWER ANDOBSTRUCTION OFCONGRESS.DEMOCRATS SAY PRESIDENT TRUMPSACTIONS LEFT THEM NOCHOICE.

THEY ACCUSE HIM OFINVITING FOREIGN INTERFERENCEINTO THE 2020 ELECTION BYPRESSURING UKRAINE TOINVESTIGATE ONE OF HIS CHIEFPOLITICAL RIVALS: FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.

THENBLOCKING WITNESSESBELIEVED TO HAVE DIRECTKNOWLEDGE OF WHAT HAPPENEDWITH UKRAINE FROM TESTIFYING INTHE IMPEACHMENTHEARINGS.NADLER: BY HIS ACTIONS,PRESIDENTTRUMP HAS BROKEN HIS OATH OFOFFICE.

HIS CONDUCT CONTINUES TOUNDERMINE OUR CONSTITUTION ANDTHREATEN OUR NEXT ELECTION.THE VOTES - MOSTLY ALONG PARTYLINES--WITH NOT ASINGLE REPUBLICAN VOTING TOIMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP.GAETZ: VOTERS WILL NEVER FORGETTHATDEMOCRATS HAVE BEEN TRIGGEREDINTO IMPEACHING THE PRESIDENTBECAUSETHEY DON'T LIKE HIM AND THEYDON'T LIKE US.

WHILE THE HOUSEWAS ACTING, THE PRESIDENT WASRALLYING HISBASE IN MICHIGAN.TRUMP: THIS LAWLESS, PARTISANIMPEACHMENT IS A POLITICALSUICIDE MARCH FOR THE DEMOCRATPARTY.THE NEXT STEP IN THE IMPEACHMENTIS A SENATE TRIAL,BUT SPEAKER PELOSI SAYS SHE'SNOT SURE WHEN SHE'LLSEND THEM THE ARTICLES.PELOSI SOT CLEARLY DO YOUUNDERSTAND.WHEN WE KNOW WHAT THEIR PROCESSIS, WE WILL KNOW WHO AND HOWMANY WE WILLWE SEND OVER.MCCONNELL: IT LOOKS LIKE THEPROSECUTORS ARE GETTING COLDFEET IN FRONT OF THE ENTIRECOUNTRY ANDSECOND-GUESSING WHETHER THEYEVEN WANT TO GO TO TRIAL.TAG: PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDINGTO THE SPEAKER IN REAL TIME ONTWITTER.

FRUSTRATED THAT THESENATECAN'T SET A DATE AND IN HISWORDS PUT THIS WHOLE "SCAM INTODEFAULT" ASLEADERS FROM BOTH PARTIES ARESCHEDULED TO MEET ON THE HILLANDWORK OUT THE DETAILSLOCAL CONGRESSMAN AND HOUSEMINORITY LEADERKEVIN MCCARTHY CALLED THEIMPEACHMENT OF THE PRESIDENT..THE QUOTE..

WEAKEST..

THINESTAND FASTEST INHISTORY".HE MADE THE COMMENTS THISMORNING AT A PRESSCONFERENCE..

LASHING OUT ATHOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI..SAYING SHE KNOWS THE QUOTE'FACTS ARE NOT THERE'.."NOW WE HAVE THE HOUSE SPEAKERWHOIS SO EMBARRASSED, SHE ADMITSTHE FAILURE OF THIS IMPEACHMENT,THATSHE WILL NOT EVEN SEND IT TO THESENATE.

SO EMBARRASSED THAT IWATCHED IN HEHR PRESSCONFERENCE, SHE WOULDN'T EVENTAKE YOURQUESTIONS.

THAT IS NOT A GOODLEGACY TO HAVE.

SHE'S ADMITTINGDEFEAT BYNOT SENDING IT."MCCARTHY CONTINUED..

ADDING THATTHE ONLY ABUSEMOVING FORWARD IS THEDEMOCRATS..

AND THAT HE IS"EMBARRASSED" THAT THE ONLYLEGACY THIS CONGRESS WILLHAVE..

IS PASSING MORE SUBPEONASTHAN LAWS.HAPPEN