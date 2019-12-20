Popp’s Ferry Elementary students spread cheer with song

Of all ages within harrison - county.

- - we're only days away from - christmas... but today some - elementary school students got - head start on spreading - holiday cheer.- news 25's kristen anzuini has - this story.

- - - - - <nat sound.>- spreading holiday cheer... one- christmas carol at a time.- <nat sound> - fourth graders from popp's ferr- elementary- school sang classic christmas - tunes to the residents- at the pillars of biloxi.

- jaydyn mejia / 4th grade studen- "we're trying to make people- happy who don't have much famil- members that- can come over and visit them bu- even the people who do we just- - - - want to make them happy for - christmas."

- this has been a holiday - tradition for many years.

- and it's something that the - residents at the pillars- always look forward to.

- josephine duckworth/pilla rs of- biloxi- " when we tell them the kids ar- coming, 'oh what time are they- coming?'

'they're - coming today' and they always - bring us christmas gifts, - always, they never- come empty handed, and it's suc- a blessing for them, it just- really makes their- day."

- the students also look forward- to this event and - practice their christmas carols- for months before - the "big performance" - brenden williams / 4th grade- student - "i saw smiles on their faces, s- it made me feel really good - about doing this."- the music teacher popp's ferry- tells us this day is about- more than just singing... it is- a great way to teach students - about giving back.- selina coakley / popp's ferry - music teacher " i try to instil- in the students in my class tha- espcially when we sing we bring- happiness to people who may not- get a lot of visitors or who- can't go out into the - community and hear and just so- can spread the christmas cheer- and spread joy to our - community."

- officals at pillars of biloxi - say their residents love- guests, so if your group would- like to volunteer to- spread some cheer like the- students... you can contact - them at 228-388-1805- in biloxi, kristen anzuini, new- 25-