Construction work the creation of an all inclusive playground in walker county, has concerns over a new playground in lafayette.

Hannah funderburk is raising money to transform this park in rocky face into a place that all kids can enjoy.

She say she went to leaders in walker county and lafayette to see if she could get support.

According to her, she was told she would have to fundraise on her own.

She recently found out the city of lafayette contributed 65 hundred dollars to a new park that she says is not inclusive.

"quite honestly it took us by surprise.

It felt like a slap in the face towards everything that the disabled community and everything we have been advocating for the past five months.

It was a huge shock."

The lafayette city manager says they can't fund public parks located in the county.

He says the new park is a-d-a compliant.