Baltimore native donates 400+ coats to students at Walter P. Carter Elementary Middle

AN ━━A PLAYER IS GIVINGBACK.

"Must be Santa, Must beSanta, Must be Santa, SantaClaus." BALTIMORE NATIVE, WIBARTON, DONATES 404 BRAND NUNDER ARMOUR WINTER COATS TOSTUDENTS AT WALTER P CARTERELEMENTARY/ MIDDLE SCHOOL.

THESURPRISE WAS REVEALED DURINGHOLIDAY ASSEMBLIES.

THE DENVERNUGGETS STAR COULD NOT BETHERE BECAUSE OF OTHEROBLIGATIONS, SO HIS BROTHERANTONIO, CAME IN HIS PLACE."Just my brother wanted togive back to the school weboth went to when we werelittle.

Around this time lotsof kids are not fortunatehave jackets.

So he justwanted to give back to thecommunity in any way hecould." WILL BARTON DID SENGREETINGS THROUGH A VIDE