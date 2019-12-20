Central Linn schools closed due to 'illness outbreak'

Another district bites the dust!

This time students in central linn are home with the flu -- the fourth district in two months.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg has a look at why administrators cancelled classes -- right up to winter break.

Central linn is the fourth area school district impacted by similar outbreaks of illness in the last month... while corvallis albany and sweet home experinced norovirus, staff tell us the culprit here is influenza a and b.

"yesterday, her body just started huring really bad, and she said, 'i think i'm really sick.'

So we took her down to the walk in clinic to have her tested for the flu and she tested positive."

Parents tell us thier students are experiencing symptoms like high fever, sore throats and vomiting.

"the illness first closed the elementary school tuesday... before administrators say the spread exceeded oregon department of health guidelines."

According to staff... students began getting sick last week... and by tuesday, 20 percent of elementary students were home sick-- the state threshold requiring districts to close schools.

The junior senior high school followed suit, with all district schools closed until winter break begins friday.

"well, i'm glad they closed the schools down.

That's a good decision i think."

Extracurriculars were also cancelled.

According to administrators, the schools are being sanitized to make sure it's safe when children return january sixth.

