Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Central Linn schools closed due to 'illness outbreak'

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Central Linn schools closed due to 'illness outbreak'

Central Linn schools closed due to 'illness outbreak'

School days at all Central Linn School District schools were canceled ahead of the holiday break due to an "illness outbreak," according to officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Central Linn schools closed due to 'illness outbreak'

Another district bites the dust!

This time students in central linn are home with the flu -- the fourth district in two months.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg has a look at why administrators cancelled classes -- right up to winter break.

Central linn is the fourth area school district impacted by similar outbreaks of illness in the last month... while corvallis albany and sweet home experinced norovirus, staff tell us the culprit here is influenza a and b.

"yesterday, her body just started huring really bad, and she said, 'i think i'm really sick.'

So we took her down to the walk in clinic to have her tested for the flu and she tested positive."

Parents tell us thier students are experiencing symptoms like high fever, sore throats and vomiting.

"the illness first closed the elementary school tuesday... before administrators say the spread exceeded oregon department of health guidelines."

According to staff... students began getting sick last week... and by tuesday, 20 percent of elementary students were home sick-- the state threshold requiring districts to close schools.

The junior senior high school followed suit, with all district schools closed until winter break begins friday.

"well, i'm glad they closed the schools down.

That's a good decision i think."

Extracurriculars were also cancelled.

According to administrators, the schools are being sanitized to make sure it's safe when children return january sixth.

Coming up at 6, hear from an fourth grader who says many of her classmates were getting sick.

In




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS School days at all Central Linn School District schools were canceled ahead of the holiday break due to an "illness… https://t.co/Ye2HWZeIJH 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.