Working overtime to spread Christmas cheer

ISLANDS WITH LIMITEDRESOURCES.

AS WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVES SABIRAH RAYFORDSHOWS YOU ONE ORGANIZATION ISWORKING OVERTIME TO HELP SANTABRING SOME CHRISTMAS JOY TOTHE ABACO ISLANDS.Scott Lewis considers himselfa Bahamian at heart..

"Secondgeneration I was going overthere 60 years ago indiapers." That's why whenHurricane Dorian destroyed theAbaco Islands in September itfelt personal.

"Very scared, Imean some of them were crying.There were some that werepraying I had one friendbecause the waters were comingup so fast and went up to thesecond floor to get past thesurge.

It was extremelydramatic." Lewis knew he couldhelp.

He's the president ofEagles' Wings Foundation.

Anorganization that providesemergency support togovernment agencies impactedby disasters.

"We formed itbecause we wanted to be surethat every dollar peopledonated got to the survivors."So far they've successfullydelivered food, water andlife- changing supplies.

Nat:"These are potable water theyfilter the water out." NowLewis might be one Santa'shardest working elves.Thursday night he's teaming upwith West Palm Beach'sDowntown Development Authorityto collect toys and gifts at'Clematis by Night'.

He'llship them to people stillliving on the Abaco Islands."There are hundreds ofchildren who are particularlyin the north district of Abacowho did not evacuate and theywere not as high an impact asMarsh Harbour but they arethere." With the community'shelp he's hoping to brinsupplies and joy back to theisland.

"It's a real privilegeto be able to help serve."Reporting in West Palm Beach,Sabirah Rayford, WPTV NewsChannel5.IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE TO THEEFFORT, BUT CAN'T MAKE IT TOCLEMATIS STREET TONIGHT, YOUCAN CONTACT THE EAGLES WINGFOUNDATION.

YOU'LL FIND THATINFORMATION ON WPTV.