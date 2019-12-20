Global  

Vikings' Signing Day

Vikings' Signing Day
Vikings' Signing Day

Valley football players put pen to paper today to sign their national letter of intent... sports director vanessa romo joins us live in studeio with more on who they are and where theyre going.

Their names are aidan finney and aidan parks... the aidans... and today -- was a day they've been wishing for since they were both kids... in front of family, friends and coaches finney and parks signed their national letter of intent with their fathers by their side... both aidans helped lead the vikings to two state championships in three years... and both aidans received full ride scholarships to go on and play d-1 football in college.

Finney will head to san diego state... and parks will play for montana state... its been a blessing.

I never thought this was going to happen i was just hoping to get an opportunity but to make it happen right out of high school its a dream come true for real because i've been thinking about this my whole life so for it to be here in the moment it's surreal for sure.

I worked very hard, since i was seven years old playing football and it's just something i've been looking forward to for a long time and it's just starting to pay off now... combined--- both aidans received over a dozen scholarships before their season even started... pretty impressive... goodluck to both of them on their next chapter in life... for now im vanessa romo action news




