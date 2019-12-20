Bronx Holiday Train Rolls in for It's 28th Year

The Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) is a seasonal tradition almost three decades in the making, featuring New York's favorite landmarks scaled down and reimagined with flowers and plants of all kinds!

The 28th Annual Holiday Train Show, once again, is stopping folks in their tracks!

Marvel at model trains zipping through an enchanting display of more than 175 famous New York landmarks this holiday season.