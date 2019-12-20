Letters to Santa Arrive at This New York City Apartment Every Year

For some reason hundreds of letters addressed to Santa arrive to a specific apartment in Midtown every year.

The owner doesn't know why, but that didn't stop him from stepping into Kris Kringle's shoes.

Jim Glaub moved into a building on West 22nd Street about 10 years ago and the previous tenant gave him a heads up.

"Oh yeah, don't worry about it, but you're going to get these letters to Santa, they'll only be a couple, it's really nothing to even think about.” That first year, Glaub received a few letters, but by year three, he received hundreds.

But why?

One theory is that in 1882, Clement Clarke Moore lived on the street and penned his classic “The Night Before Christmas.”