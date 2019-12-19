Alleged Mar-a-Lago trespasser denied bond

A Chinese national accused of illegally entering the property at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach earlier this week made her first appearance in court Thursday morning and denied knowing what Mar-a-Lago is.



Recent related videos from verified sources Alleged Mar-a-Lago trespasser appears in court, claims she doesn't know what Mar-a-Lago is A Chinese national accused of illegally entering the property at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach earlier this week made her first appearance in court Thursday morning and.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:24Published 4 hours ago Alleged Mar-a-Lago trespasser appears in court, claims she doesn't know what Mar-a-Lago is A Chinese national accused of illegally entering the property at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach earlier this week made her first appearance in court Thursday morning.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:24Published 4 hours ago