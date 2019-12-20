Global  

44news we are following breaking news out of evansville.

Police are working to get a chase suspect out of a home in the 11 hundred block of fountain avenue.

Right now they have barricaded the home?

Are working to gettalk the suspect out of the house.

Several police are on scene but?

Very few details are being released at this tim?

44news is working to get a crew on scene.

Please stick with 44news on air and online as we continue to receive updates.




