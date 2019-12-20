Man steals seven guns from North 40 Outfitters

Police are still searching for a man who stole seven handguns from the north 40 outfitters near newport highway.thanks for staying with us.

It happened saturday night ... But it's the second time this has happened at a north 40 store.

Just two weeks ago ..

Two people were arrested for stealing 27 guns from the store in great falls, idaho.

New at six, our maher kawash has more on the man police are looking for.

Take a look for yourself.

Those glass shelves are filled with guns and ammunition ... But this man seems to know what he's looking for.

Once he gets to that third shelf ... He smashes an axe right through before walking away with seven handguns.

Now, you may think that's the end of it ... But he comes back in.

Not to steal anymore weapons ... But to grab his axe.

4 news now went to the north 40 on newport highway for an interview ... But we're told they have no comment.

The spokane county sheriff's office is asking for help identifying the man.

They say the pictures and videos aren't great quality .... But they're hoping someone can recognize his mannerisms or clothes.

The video wearing glasses and a camo hat crime stoppers is offering a information that leads to an arrest.

They say tipsters don't have to identify in spokane ... Im maher kawash 4 news now.