Leaked Emails Shows Request From Tesla To Employees To Help With Delivery Department

Leaked Emails Shows Request From Tesla To Employees To Help With Delivery Department

Leaked Emails Shows Request From Tesla To Employees To Help With Delivery Department

An email to Tesla employees said the delivery department faces “a significant shortage of volunteers.” According to Business Insider, Tesla’s vice president of manufacturing sent an email asking for help.

The email included a link to a form where employees could sign up to help deliver vehicles.

A delivery can be two things; one, just driving a vehicle to a customer’s home… Or two, guiding a customer through the final stages of the buying process at a delivery center.
