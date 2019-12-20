Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chico State professor under fire for tweets

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Chico State professor under fire for tweetsA Chico State professor came under fire with emails for her political beliefs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chico State professor under fire for tweets

State professor says she's getting harassing emails for her political beliefs.

Action news now reporter laura eng tells us how the university is handling the claims. we spoke with president gayle hutchinson earlier who said chico state is about bringing people together and that she stands behind the professor's right to freedom of speech.

President hutchinson also said she is encouraging informed, respectful and spirited debates on campus in the spring.

Thanks laura.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.