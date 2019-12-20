New 3D Scanner Tech Used By Police

Arrests.

Happening now - investigators with huntsville police have new 3-d software technology to help survey crime scenes.

Most recently - it was used while investigating a shooting in north huntsville wednesday.

Waay31's megan reyna learned more about what it can do - and why taxpayers support the investment.

Drive by a crime scene in huntsville... natz and you may see an unique gadget.

Johnston says:"it uses laser technology to photograph and video a crime scene."

Huntsville police have only had faro 3-d scanner for a few months.

It's used by investigators for major crimes.

Most recently... wednesday night during a shooting investigation in north huntsville.

Johnston says:"so the software that comes with the faro scanner is really what helps the investigation process, it helps the prosecution when it comes time to present it to juries."

It presents the scene in 3-d... and when it comes to documenting evidence... it does it in half the time it takes with traditional methods.

Natz megan says:"many people in this neighborhood i spoke to say they noticed the technology themselves.

They believe its a good investment for the entire community."

Mos says:"in light of the crime that's been happening in the neighborhood and around the world, anything that can help the police."

Mos says:"any technology that they have that they can come up with that can help make our community safer, then im all for it."

Mr waay31 news the evidence gathered from the scanner has yet to be used in the evidence gathered from the scanner has yet to be used in court.

Prosecutors still have to get it approved as