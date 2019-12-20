PID on track to bring clean water on the Ridge

Irrigation district is on track with progress in bringing clean running water to people in the town.

Pid tested 75% percent of all standing structures in paradise.

The company says most of those passed the test and now have clean drinking water.

... the rest need their service lines replaced because of contamination.

Pid prioritized testing laterals where there are standing structures to deliver water to people who immediately need it.

But deputy program manager for pid's water recovery michael lindquist said burned lots pipes are being replaced and now tested.

We've already started replacing the service laterals on burnt lots where there's being a structure constructed and our goal is that that service lateral is replaced prior to that structure being completed and someone moving into it lindquist said replacement laterals will be ongoing for years... as people want to rebuild pid will replace the pipe before construction is complete.

Pid says they're committed to testing all of the standing structures by mid-march.

