Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Biden To Release Bundler Names

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Biden To Release Bundler Names

Biden To Release Bundler Names

The move to identify bundlers — high-dollar donors who have also tapped into their personal networks to raise money for the candidate — comes as one of Biden’s top competitors, Pete Buttigieg, recently released his list of bundlers.

Buttigieg took the step amid feuding over fundraising transparency between the South Bend, Indiana mayor and Elizabeth Warren.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.