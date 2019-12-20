Woman's check stolen from USPS mailbox

OFFICE TO MAIL A CHECK...COST A TULSA WOMAN HUNDREDSOF DOLLARS.TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER IS LIVE TO EXPLAINHOW THIS HAPPENED.

KATIE?MIKE AND KAREN, CHRISTINEWEAVER CAME TO THISNORTHEAST TULSA POST OFFICETO MAIL A COUPLE OF BILLS.ONE WAS FOR 50-DOLLARS.

ANDENDED UP COSTING HER 300.CHRISTINE WEAVER IS GRATEFULSHE REGULARLY CHECKS HERBANK ACCOUNTS ONLINE.

SHEPUT A $50 CHECK IN THE U-SPOSTAL SERVICE'S COLLECTIONBOX AT 4:45 WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON.THEN ..CHRISTINE WEAVER, CHECK WASSTOLEN OUT OF MAIL BOX "Ichecked my bank account thismorning and saw that a checkhad come through for $300,which I had not written.

SoI looked at the check and ithad been made out to someonewho I had no idea who thatperson is." BANK RECORDSSHOW THE CHECK HAD BEENTAKEN OUT AND CASHED LESSTHAN AN HOUR AFTER WEAVERMAILED IT.

IT WAS TAKENTHROUGH A TECHNIQUE THEPOSTAL SERVICE CALLS"FISHING." SOMEONE STUCK AGLUE TRAP INSIDE THE MAILBOX TO TRAP OUTGOING MAIL.WEAVER SAYS THE POST OFFICETOLD HER THEY FOUND ONEINSIDE THAT MAIL BOX A FEWDAYS AGO.

AND HERS MUST HAVESTUCK TO THE RESIDUE LEFTBEHIND.

THE TULSA POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYS AFTERCRIMINALS STEAL THE CHECKSFROM MAIL BOXES.

THEY WASHTHEM.OFFICER JEANNE PIERCE, TULSAPOLICE DEPT.

"They wash thatcheck with some type ofsolution that makes that inkdissolve.

They dry the checkout.

And then they canrewrite whatever they want.Whatever amount to whoeverin that check." WEAVER SAYSSHE CLOSED HER BANKACCOUNT AND FILED A POLICEREPORT.

WITH CHRISTMAS LESSTHAN A WEEKAWAY.

SHE SAYS THIS DOESN'TFIT WITH THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT.WEAVER "I would have gladlygiven that $300 to someonewho needed it, but to haveit taken from me by someonewho is just devious andsmarter than me, it bothersme." THE POSTAL SERVICE SAYSIT ALWAYS CHECK COLLECTIONBOXES FOR SIGNS OF TAMPERINGAND ALREADY PUTS ANTI-THEFT DEVICES IN THEM.WEAVER SAYS SHE'S GOING TOCONTINUE MAILING HER CHECKS.BUT WILL NOW GO INSIDE THEBUILDING TO DO SO.WEAVER "I feel like God isgoing to take care of me andit's all going to be workedout.

And God will take careof whoever did this andpeople that continue to dothis kind of stuff."THE POST OFFICE ALSOSUGGESTS IF YOU'RE AT HOME,HAND YOUR MAILDIRECTLY TO THE MAILCARRIER.

LIVE IN TULSA,KATIE KELEHER, TWO WORKS FORYOU.