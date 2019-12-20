Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Woman's check stolen from USPS mailbox

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Woman's check stolen from USPS mailboxWoman's check stolen from USPS mailbox
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Woman's check stolen from USPS mailbox

OFFICE TO MAIL A CHECK...COST A TULSA WOMAN HUNDREDSOF DOLLARS.TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER IS LIVE TO EXPLAINHOW THIS HAPPENED.

KATIE?MIKE AND KAREN, CHRISTINEWEAVER CAME TO THISNORTHEAST TULSA POST OFFICETO MAIL A COUPLE OF BILLS.ONE WAS FOR 50-DOLLARS.

ANDENDED UP COSTING HER 300.CHRISTINE WEAVER IS GRATEFULSHE REGULARLY CHECKS HERBANK ACCOUNTS ONLINE.

SHEPUT A $50 CHECK IN THE U-SPOSTAL SERVICE'S COLLECTIONBOX AT 4:45 WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON.THEN ..CHRISTINE WEAVER, CHECK WASSTOLEN OUT OF MAIL BOX "Ichecked my bank account thismorning and saw that a checkhad come through for $300,which I had not written.

SoI looked at the check and ithad been made out to someonewho I had no idea who thatperson is." BANK RECORDSSHOW THE CHECK HAD BEENTAKEN OUT AND CASHED LESSTHAN AN HOUR AFTER WEAVERMAILED IT.

IT WAS TAKENTHROUGH A TECHNIQUE THEPOSTAL SERVICE CALLS"FISHING." SOMEONE STUCK AGLUE TRAP INSIDE THE MAILBOX TO TRAP OUTGOING MAIL.WEAVER SAYS THE POST OFFICETOLD HER THEY FOUND ONEINSIDE THAT MAIL BOX A FEWDAYS AGO.

AND HERS MUST HAVESTUCK TO THE RESIDUE LEFTBEHIND.

THE TULSA POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYS AFTERCRIMINALS STEAL THE CHECKSFROM MAIL BOXES.

THEY WASHTHEM.OFFICER JEANNE PIERCE, TULSAPOLICE DEPT.

"They wash thatcheck with some type ofsolution that makes that inkdissolve.

They dry the checkout.

And then they canrewrite whatever they want.Whatever amount to whoeverin that check." WEAVER SAYSSHE CLOSED HER BANKACCOUNT AND FILED A POLICEREPORT.

WITH CHRISTMAS LESSTHAN A WEEKAWAY.

SHE SAYS THIS DOESN'TFIT WITH THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT.WEAVER "I would have gladlygiven that $300 to someonewho needed it, but to haveit taken from me by someonewho is just devious andsmarter than me, it bothersme." THE POSTAL SERVICE SAYSIT ALWAYS CHECK COLLECTIONBOXES FOR SIGNS OF TAMPERINGAND ALREADY PUTS ANTI-THEFT DEVICES IN THEM.WEAVER SAYS SHE'S GOING TOCONTINUE MAILING HER CHECKS.BUT WILL NOW GO INSIDE THEBUILDING TO DO SO.WEAVER "I feel like God isgoing to take care of me andit's all going to be workedout.

And God will take careof whoever did this andpeople that continue to dothis kind of stuff."THE POST OFFICE ALSOSUGGESTS IF YOU'RE AT HOME,HAND YOUR MAILDIRECTLY TO THE MAILCARRIER.

LIVE IN TULSA,KATIE KELEHER, TWO WORKS FORYOU.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jtctrades

JTC Blue Collar Development 🇺🇸 RT @KJRH2HD: Woman's check stolen from USPS mailbox https://t.co/1lUbOZb7dz https://t.co/4w5OHFTsd9 3 hours ago

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You Woman's check stolen from USPS mailbox https://t.co/1lUbOZb7dz https://t.co/4w5OHFTsd9 3 hours ago

KKeleherKJRH

Katie Keleher Be careful when sending checks in the mail! One woman sent a $50 check that ended up costing her $300. https://t.co/efeHuQhHZs 4 hours ago

timsylviamma

Tim Sylvia Woman wanted after money is stolen from self check out at Moline Walmart https://t.co/oePlkE0nN5 6 hours ago

kwqcnews

KWQC TV6 News Officials say the woman was seen leaving in a dark-colored Honda Accord. https://t.co/L19xoF9zvX 6 hours ago

Q86Dee

DeeQ86 RT @magi_jay: Look, I'm not saying that you can't criticize either woman. No one should be in complete agreement w/ a political leader at a… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.