National Signing Day: Holtz, Belizaire Finalize Football Futures Hey good evening everyone... well if you're a high school football player or a college football fan, there may be no better time of year than right now..christmas coming early for both sides of the spectrum, as the early signing period for football opened today...we begin out at snider... and a pair of panther linemen inking to continue their careers collegiately...offensive lineman and mister football finalist randy holtz signing with indiana...and on the other side of the ball.. 6a all state d-lineman gianini belizaire inking with southern illinois...





