Facebook announced it would ban influencers from promoting vaping and firearms on its platform and on Instagram, which it also owns.



Tweets about this Spiritseeker71 New Facebook/Instagram Policy Bans Branded Content From 2A Influencers https://t.co/4xvPwVnVvS 2 hours ago TechNave No more blowing circles of smoke on the platform anymore 😅 #Facebook #Instagram #TechNave https://t.co/FljgMveBLn 2 hours ago Platform Executive Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products - https://t.co/XZP8Lcqp1t Reuters - Social media influenc… https://t.co/KpwTOdsQqL 4 hours ago Todd Diers New Facebook/Instagram Policy Bans Branded Content From 2A Influencers https://t.co/0WAq9PikKJ via @BearingArmsCom 7 hours ago Paul Hacker New Facebook/Instagram Policy Bans Branded Content From 2A Influencers https://t.co/F4Eo77QO2L 8 hours ago Gomez Munoz New Facebook/Instagram Policy Bans Branded Content From 2A Influencers https://t.co/GRuzBiTSv1 via @BearingArmsCom 8 hours ago Amir Zendehnam The great shift from Instagram and Facebook to other less restrictive platforms continues... https://t.co/z81bJkrFpr 10 hours ago LNG @forests_forever Facebook Bans Influencers From Promoting Vaping, Firearms https://t.co/J3ExJeLB4A 11 hours ago