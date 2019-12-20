Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facebook Bans Influencers From Promoting Vaping, Firearms

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Facebook Bans Influencers From Promoting Vaping, Firearms

Facebook Bans Influencers From Promoting Vaping, Firearms

Facebook announced it would ban influencers from promoting vaping and firearms on its platform and on Instagram, which it also owns.

(12/19/19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spiritseeker71

Spiritseeker71 New Facebook/Instagram Policy Bans Branded Content From 2A Influencers https://t.co/4xvPwVnVvS 2 hours ago

technavemy

TechNave No more blowing circles of smoke on the platform anymore 😅 #Facebook #Instagram #TechNave https://t.co/FljgMveBLn 2 hours ago

PlatformExec

Platform Executive Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products - https://t.co/XZP8Lcqp1t Reuters - Social media influenc… https://t.co/KpwTOdsQqL 4 hours ago

ToddDiers

Todd Diers New Facebook/Instagram Policy Bans Branded Content From 2A Influencers https://t.co/0WAq9PikKJ via @BearingArmsCom 7 hours ago

dukearoni

Paul Hacker New Facebook/Instagram Policy Bans Branded Content From 2A Influencers https://t.co/F4Eo77QO2L 8 hours ago

Gomezy3k

Gomez Munoz New Facebook/Instagram Policy Bans Branded Content From 2A Influencers https://t.co/GRuzBiTSv1 via @BearingArmsCom 8 hours ago

AmirZendehnam

Amir Zendehnam The great shift from Instagram and Facebook to other less restrictive platforms continues... https://t.co/z81bJkrFpr 10 hours ago

forests_forever

LNG @forests_forever Facebook Bans Influencers From Promoting Vaping, Firearms https://t.co/J3ExJeLB4A 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.