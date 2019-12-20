Chinese National Accused OF Trespass At Mar-A Lago 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:22s - Published Chinese National Accused OF Trespass At Mar-A Lago For the second time this year, a Chinese woman has been arrested for trespassing President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Chinese National Accused OF Trespass At Mar-A Lago) Fort Lauderdale News -… https://t.co/cZIGg60J8X 11 hours ago