Former Poplarville Duo goes Division I: Austin Bolton, D.J. Travis sign together

I- trust that this is it and - hopefully it is and i love- last but not least... two of th- - - - best to ever come through - poplarville... are taking their- talents to the next level...- again.- starting with mississippi gulf- coast running back austin - bolton... who signed with alcor- state, this afternoon...- just two days after receiving - his official offer, from the- braves.

- earlier this month... bolton wa- named n-j-c-double-a- national championship game- m-v-p... capping off a 13-- touchdown sophomore season.

He- put pen to paper alongside his- - - - former running mate d-j - travis... who's been grinding - out the last two years as a - defensive back, at jones- college... as a means to- signing,- with the university of- louisiana-monroe.

- the poplarville duo made major- contribution's to the program's- first-ever