45-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In Rockaway Beach, Queens

The search is on for a suspect police say shot and killed a 45-year-old man in Queens.

According to police, the victim was seen talking to someone in a red car when the passenger got out and allegedly shot him multiple times.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
