Vols Sign Quarterbacks

Vols coach jeremy pruitt got two quarterbacks on early signing day, including four-star harrison bailey.

If everything holds up, tennessee will now have five scholarship quarterbacks on their roster.

Pruitt:"one thing that i figured out a long time ago, you better keep signing quarterbacks until you've got one because if you don't ever have one, it's hard to win a game.

There will be lots of competition in that room, and that's going to make them