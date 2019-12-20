Onalaska's Lubinsky, Sparta's Wisniewski

Football has 19 commits officially signing letters of intent today, one of them coming from our area.

Winona defensive lineman aaron witt was all smiles as he signed for his dream school.

The senior winhawk is part of a highly- ranked class that includes minnesota's top prospect kaden johnson out of minnehaha academy, and also wisconsin's no.

2 prospect: 6-7 offensive tackle jack nelson out of stoughton.

A couple more of our local footbal stars have also officially signed for their college of choice.

Onalaska running back nathan lubinsky is signing as a preferred walk-on for south dakota out of the fcs.

He ran for almost 1400 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Sparta's quarterback/saf ety cole wisniewski signed to play linebacker for powerhouse north dakota state after committing during the summer.

He totaled 75 tackles and generated four turnovers in his senior