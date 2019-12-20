Trump Wants Immediate Trial In The Senate

President Donald Trump said he wants an immediate trial in the Senate.

According to Reuters, Trump said this after a comment made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi won’t hand off impeachment to the Senate until she know how Republicans will manage it.

Trump accused Democrats of not giving him “due process” with no lawyer or witnesses.

He said: “They now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial.”