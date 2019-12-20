Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump Wants Immediate Trial In The Senate

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Wants Immediate Trial In The Senate

Trump Wants Immediate Trial In The Senate

President Donald Trump said he wants an immediate trial in the Senate.

According to Reuters, Trump said this after a comment made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi won’t hand off impeachment to the Senate until she know how Republicans will manage it.

Trump accused Democrats of not giving him “due process” with no lawyer or witnesses.

He said: “They now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump Wants Immediate Trial In The Senate

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released (EMBARGOED FROM USE BY SPANISH BROADCASTERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

davidwozei

David N. Wozei RT @thehill: JUST IN: Trump says he wants "immediate trial" as lawmakers leave for recess https://t.co/Tnw0dzcVpI https://t.co/6ZpoD6AWHP 42 seconds ago

buzzdotie

Buzz.ie US President Donald Trump has said he wants an immediate impeachment trial in the Senate after House Speaker Nancy… https://t.co/f3XWlMPzyC 6 minutes ago

mammadli_t

Mammadli Turkan Trump says he wants an 'immediate' Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/8B2zm6FHQx 9 minutes ago

mgt_ross

Margaery Gerrard RT @rtenews: Donald Trump says he wants an immediate impeachment trial https://t.co/1bkrVKHlmR 15 minutes ago

rtenews

RTÉ News Donald Trump says he wants an immediate impeachment trial https://t.co/1bkrVKHlmR 21 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ Trump says he wants 'immediate' impeachment trial https://t.co/vSGkY0vbM5 | @rtenews https://t.co/dK9RUfEzf9 22 minutes ago

srbija_eu

Srbija Evropa President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants an immediate trial in the Senate, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi… https://t.co/kgtQdBelt3 31 minutes ago

benavu54

Raziel רזיאל Trump says he wants an 'immediate' Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/NBJWVGKHFF 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.