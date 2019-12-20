Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Entire cul-de-sac comes together for Christmas light display

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Entire cul-de-sac comes together for Christmas light display

Entire cul-de-sac comes together for Christmas light display

A unique Christmas light display is tucked away on Bradshaw Street in Overland Park, where every house on the street has come together to put on one massive production.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anugeorgecan

Anu George Canjanathoppil RT @IJMCanada: When a neighbourhood comes together for good, magic happens. Find out how Hallmark movies, a family's heart for justice, an… 8 hours ago

IJMCanada

IJM Canada When a neighbourhood comes together for good, magic happens. Find out how Hallmark movies, a family's heart for ju… https://t.co/ULkNxrkjCU 10 hours ago

leah_carden

Leah Carden When an entire school comes together to help children experience the magic of Christmas. Thank you Mrs. Wallace fo… https://t.co/SZzTsI3G3d 2 days ago

physed1

Karen Webster @ShannonBream @lilwil7 We all gather at my Aunt/God Mother’s house Christmas Eve. She has a big family. She will… https://t.co/YCPbgp57yl 3 days ago

Eeveelien

Evelien 🇳🇱 Pokemon / Anime ❤ My Christmas wish this year is that the entire family comes together and we all have fun together. The last few yea… https://t.co/2mw1t3uLub 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.