GM Recalls 814K Cars, Pickups Due To Brake, Battery Problems
GM Recalls 814K Cars, Pickups Due To Brake, Battery Problems
General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with electronic brake controls and battery cables.
Katie Johnston reports.
