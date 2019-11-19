Global  

GM Recalls 814K Cars, Pickups Due To Brake, Battery Problems

GM Recalls 814K Cars, Pickups Due To Brake, Battery Problems

GM Recalls 814K Cars, Pickups Due To Brake, Battery Problems

General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with electronic brake controls and battery cables.

Katie Johnston reports.
