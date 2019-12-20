breaking news 12 19 a block

Continue to uncover breaking news tonight-- the spokane county sheriff "now" calling for action against a spokane valley representative just found to have condoned political violence.

An independent investigation into spokane valley representative matt shea says he engaged in domestic terrorism against the united states.now his fellow republicans in olympia want the f-b-i to investigate him as well.4 news now reporter ariana lake joins us in studio with the latest.

Allegations of domestic terrorism, political violence and a call to arms against the united states.

Those are the findings against a spokane valley republican, popular enough to have won re-election several times.republicans in olympia wasting no time-- suspending shea from any role in the house republican caucus.

Just moments ago..spokane county sheriff ozzie knezovich telling us he hopes shea faces federal charges.

(ozzie knezovich phoner"it's my hope that the fbi will take a look at this report, conduct an investigation of their own and submit that investigation to the us attorney's office for charges to be found against mr. shea,") the report findings don't stop at domestic terrorism..

Investigators say shea also radicalized others against the united states - for his own political gain.

Investigators point to what they consider to be a key role shea had in planning the armed takover of an oregon wildlife refuge three years ago...it found he was involved in two other armed conflicts-- by organizing and recruiting armed milita members to oppose federal agents...the report says he also used intimidation against political opponents and advocated overthrowing america's democracy for a religious government.he said he wanted that government to kill all males who disagreed with his personal beliefs.

The report comes to the conclusion that quote-- with angry armed insurgents called into action against elements of law enforcement, every situation instigated or planned by rep.

Shea carried with it significant risk of bloodshed life."

The report is 108 pages long, we've summarized it on kxly.com... that story also includes a link to the full report, which we're told state lawmakers just late this afternoon.

Earlier today, before the report was released shea sent out a statement through his attorney, saying he's not being afforded due process..

He claims he's been denied the right to see and respond to the allegations.

But, in the report, investigators say shea declined to be interviewed and eventually, he and his attorney didn't return any calls.

A short time ago, house minority leader j.t.

Wilcox tweeted this: representative matt shea has been suspended from any role in the house republican caucus.

He should resign.

He cannot use house republican staff, he cannot meet with the caucus, his office will be moved.

We have also learned the house republicans have removed shea's picture and biography from their website.

Spokane democratic representative marcus riccelli just telling 4 news now he agrees with wilcox..adding that he is 'disturbed' by the details of this investigation.

And washington governor jay inslee taking to twitter on the matter saying "there is no place in washington for hate or violence, especially from those who have been elected by the people.

This report is distrubing and these actions should be unacceptable to washingtonians of all political parties.

More breaking news tonight-- a house ethics committee says over the last five years-- cathy mcmorris rodgers has mis-used taxpayer money and now has to pay back thousands of dollars.

After a years-long investigation they said the abuses add up to a concerning pattern and they said rodgers frequently showed an indifference to laws, rules and regulations.

The eastern washington representative will now have to repay more than 75-hundred dollars.

Mcmorris rodgers is serving her eighth term in the house of representatives and is the highest ranking woman in the house republican caucus.

We have the entire report online-- go to k-x-l-y-dot-com to read it.

