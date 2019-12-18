12/18/19 SCORES: VVS wins rivalry matchup against Oneida; Lanaux's 42 points leads Herkimer over Wes

The area renewed as v-v-s played host to oneids oneida and v-v-s squared off in verona.
Prior to the boys game - the girls went head to head where the indians won 43-30 thanks to 16 points and 12 rebounds from sydney lusher.
--- red devils boys got on the board right away.
Off the opening tip - bailey janowski with the breakaway and lefty lay-up.
V-v-s moves the needle first.
--- later in the frame - oneida grabs the lead and adds to it.
Will merrill with the takeaway and reverse.
11-7 indians.
--- less than a minute to go in the first - sam donnelly knocks it down from deep.
Three-pointer pulls the devils within three.
--- to the second - quick movement down the floor for oneida.
Andrew smith - under the hoop - banks it in for two.
Oneida by five.
--- v-v-s closes the half strong.
It's janowski - strong on the boards.
Fights off a sea of orange to put it up and in... ...the red devils carry the momentum over for a big second half as they pull ahead to win this edition - 57-44.
In herkimer county the west canada valley indians hosted the herkimer magicians in a c-s-c two division match-up.
--- right as the third quarter comes to an end - jordyn lanaux - with an unbelivable catch-and- shoot bucket off the inbound.
Herkimer is up by 21.
--- then in the fourth quarter tic-tac-toe passing leads to brayden shepardson draining the three from the wing for the indians.
West canada valley trails though by 18.
--- herkimer showing off their magic not long after that.
Lanaux one handed layup through contact... the senior balling out.
Second straight game putting up 42 points as the magicians go