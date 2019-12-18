Global  

12/18/19 SCORES: VVS wins rivalry matchup against Oneida; Lanaux's 42 points leads Herkimer over Wes

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
The area renewed as v-v-s played host to oneids oneida and v-v-s squared off in verona.

Prior to the boys game - the girls went head to head where the indians won 43-30 thanks to 16 points and 12 rebounds from sydney lusher.

--- red devils boys got on the board right away.

Off the opening tip - bailey janowski with the breakaway and lefty lay-up.

V-v-s moves the needle first.

--- later in the frame - oneida grabs the lead and adds to it.

Will merrill with the takeaway and reverse.

11-7 indians.

--- less than a minute to go in the first - sam donnelly knocks it down from deep.

Three-pointer pulls the devils within three.

--- to the second - quick movement down the floor for oneida.

Andrew smith - under the hoop - banks it in for two.

Oneida by five.

--- v-v-s closes the half strong.

It's janowski - strong on the boards.

Fights off a sea of orange to put it up and in... ...the red devils carry the momentum over for a big second half as they pull ahead to win this edition - 57-44.

In herkimer county the west canada valley indians hosted the herkimer magicians in a c-s-c two division match-up.

--- right as the third quarter comes to an end - jordyn lanaux - with an unbelivable catch-and- shoot bucket off the inbound.

Herkimer is up by 21.

--- then in the fourth quarter tic-tac-toe passing leads to brayden shepardson draining the three from the wing for the indians.

West canada valley trails though by 18.

--- herkimer showing off their magic not long after that.

Lanaux one handed layup through contact... the senior balling out.

Second straight game putting up 42 points as the magicians go




