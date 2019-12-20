House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and Canada 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and Canada The measure now moves to the Senate and will vote on the agreement in the new year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this diane phillips RT @Jim_Jordan: This past week in trade: -USMCA passes the House today -Phase one deal with China -New trade deal with @BorisJohnson and U… 6 seconds ago Laura_Jazo🕉☯️ RT @politico: BREAKING: The House passed the new North American trade pact, delivering President Donald Trump a major legislative victory j… 3 minutes ago Carmen 🇺🇸 US House Passes President Trump's Historic USMCA Trade Agreement -- Fulfilling ANOTHER Campaign Promise -- MUST SEE… https://t.co/RAdTDrjFGx 3 minutes ago Gladys Birk RT @AndrewPollackFL: Nancy Pelosi has been in office for over THREE decades. How can she possibly try to take credit? There is no USMCA… 7 minutes ago