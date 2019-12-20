Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and Canada

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and Canada

House Passes President Trump's Trade Deal With Mexico and Canada

The measure now moves to the Senate and will vote on the agreement in the new year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

txwyokcowgirl

diane phillips RT @Jim_Jordan: This past week in trade: -USMCA passes the House today -Phase one deal with China -New trade deal with @BorisJohnson and U… 6 seconds ago

laura_jazo

Laura_Jazo🕉☯️ RT @politico: BREAKING: The House passed the new North American trade pact, delivering President Donald Trump a major legislative victory j… 3 minutes ago

Carmen4Truth

Carmen 🇺🇸 US House Passes President Trump's Historic USMCA Trade Agreement -- Fulfilling ANOTHER Campaign Promise -- MUST SEE… https://t.co/RAdTDrjFGx 3 minutes ago

joseymatt1

Gladys Birk RT @AndrewPollackFL: Nancy Pelosi has been in office for over THREE decades. How can she possibly try to take credit? There is no USMCA… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.