LI Teacher Tommy Sheehan Wins ‘Survivor’ In Season 39’s Finale 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:36s - Published LI Teacher Tommy Sheehan Wins ‘Survivor’ In Season 39’s Finale The announcement of 26-year-old Tommy Sheehan‘s victory was shown on Wednesday night’s broadcast of the iconic reality TV series. He brings home a $1 million prize. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports. 0

