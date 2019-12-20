Global  

LI Teacher Tommy Sheehan Wins ‘Survivor’ In Season 39’s Finale

LI Teacher Tommy Sheehan Wins ‘Survivor’ In Season 39’s Finale

The announcement of 26-year-old Tommy Sheehan‘s victory was shown on Wednesday night’s broadcast of the iconic reality TV series.

He brings home a $1 million prize.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
