IPL Auction: Piyush Chawla a great player, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:46s
Chennai Super King bagged leg-spinner Piyush Chawla with highest paid Indian player.

Speaking on this CSK coach Stephen Fleming said,"We consider him a great player.

The captain has a great relation with him.

He has proved that he is a great leg-spinner at our home ground, we like to go with the spinners.

Lot of spinner is not a bad thing.”

