shares ShareTweetSavePostSend voices christmas tree To simple escape. For most, the holidays are a time for gathering with family but for a growing number of people who've lost their loved ones to violence.... it can be extremely difficult...leigha mcneil joins us now to tell us about a local organization thats giving that group a sense of community this holiday season every year the holidays roll around... most folks are hanging up jolly green christmas trees and decorating with glass ornaments shaped like santa and snowmen... but the tree put up by voices a local organization... at the new iberia patrol center... is covered with pictures of people who've lost their loved ones crime related tragedies nats it breaks my heart because every time one picture goes up that means that we lost another person in 2002 catalean theriot took her grief the grief she felt from losing her son and created voice...a year round support group for people who share an unwanted bond we want to let the new victims families unfortunately know that there's a place said they can come you know and feel safe that they can come and be with us because we've been through it so we know how to deal with it as soon as my father was murdered within 20 minutes i had another victim by my side it's helping me a lot to cope with everything melissa long's father was murdered in 2008 and monique frederick lost her loved one just 10 days ago...both agree they dont know where they would be without voice there is no amount of money anything that could replace the support of hearing from others walk in my shoes the tree gives me hope because i know he's in a better place right now its even inspired them to reach out to the families of recent victims i just want to reach out to every loved one because i know how it feels now and i know what they're going through i took a vow at that point when i became a member of this on one club to do that for another victim and now when i find out there's a new victim and make sure that they have another victim by their side as more and more pictures are placed on the tree catatlen hopes one day there wont be any more i think it's something that again the community we all have to come together and stop this violence not just in this community this community but all over there was also a binder on display that tells the stories of how the many faces covering the tree...were killed...catalean also mentioned that this year they couldnt finish fully decorating the tree with their signature lights because there were so many victims...in studio leigha mcneil news 15 for more information about voices... visit our website at kadn.com





