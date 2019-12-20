Gonzaga takes down North Carolina with hot shooting, 94-81

There is a reason why few college basketball teams...especially historic ones like north carolina...want ....to come up to the northwest and play gonzaga in the kennel...the first one to do it was roy williams and the tarheels tonight...and they were reminded of that exact reason very early tonight sold out mccarthey athletic center...no surprise but this place got loud...right off the bat get it into filip petrusev down low...nba spin...finishes through the some contact...completes the and one he had 20 tonight-----the player who had the kennel going bezerk though was corey kispert...transition three..draino...zags back and forth with the tarheels...---- but u-n-c has struggled on offense this year...the tarheels turn it over 12 times tonight...joel ayayi gets this one...finds kispert...he finds some air...liftoff and throw down...-----zags go up by 14 in the first half...more kispert...the drive...the crafty finish...and the flex....-----second half...north carolina's garrison brooks...goes to work down low....he finished with 16 to lead the tarheels...---- but they never got closer than seven points from here on out...the zags shoot 60 percent on the night and joel ayayi..drains the 3 he had 11 tonight----gonzaga creates a 23 point padding at one point...you know kispert's got more...the three...26 points...the jordan shrug!!

To north carolina he's got some moxy....and the zags have some wins...12 of them...one loss.

Look at that second half shooting percentrage...72 percent!

They say after the game...tonight in the kennel...goes down as number one corey kispert: "i think it's far and away the best we've ever had the noise the energy, the hype, people staying, a lot of seniors and juniors... Filip petrusev: it's just huge for gonzaga for us and just giving us confidence like coach said one of hte best runs we've ever had in the nonconference schedule."

3 the zags had a lot of respect for their next opponent...the eastern eagles in their post game comments...this one tips off saturday.