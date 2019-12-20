Oroville breaks down $3.4 million surplus

Global  

Oroville city leaders have determined how they will spend a $3.4 million surplus.
Six months.

Oroville city leaders have determined how they will spend a 3.4-million dollar surplus..

1.5 million dollars will be going to the city's general reserve.

Oroville mayor chuck reynolds said the city needs to have a minimum of 17- percent of the budget on hand in case of an emergency.

1.4 million dollars from a sales tax for improving public safety is locked in..

And one million dollars is going to the city's cal- pers unfunded liability.

We spoke with people in oroville about the city's new surplus.

Brian: i think the city has done a great job of getting its finances in order and i think having excess money is a wonderful thing and we should continue.

Going broke is not a way to run a city.

Mayor reynolds: we need to appropriate the funds we have.

We need to take care of our own and stand on our own two feet.

That is responsibility mayor reynolds said the city needs to have a minimum of 17- percent of the budget on hand in case of an emergency.

