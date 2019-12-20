Oroville breaks down $3.4 million surplus

Six months.

Oroville city leaders have determined how they will spend a 3.4-million dollar surplus..

1.5 million dollars will be going to the city's general reserve.

Oroville mayor chuck reynolds said the city needs to have a minimum of 17- percent of the budget on hand in case of an emergency.

1.4 million dollars from a sales tax for improving public safety is locked in..

And one million dollars is going to the city's cal- pers unfunded liability.

We spoke with people in oroville about the city's new surplus.

Brian: i think the city has done a great job of getting its finances in order and i think having excess money is a wonderful thing and we should continue.

Going broke is not a way to run a city.

Mayor reynolds: we need to appropriate the funds we have.

We need to take care of our own and stand on our own two feet.

