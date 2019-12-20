Athens Family Cleaning Up After Storm

On the news tab.

This morning a family in athens is looking for a new place to live-- after monday night's storm damaged it.

The family lived on hatfield lake road just off highway 31-- waay 31's casey albritton is live at the home with a look at the damage... casey?

Take a look at this home-- not only is the family trying to find a place to stay, but they are also digging through there home to see what they can salvage.

The woods family says although there home is uninhabitable--