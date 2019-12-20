NBA's Curry releases film about growth of basketball in Japan; hopeful Warriors can return to greatness

SHOWS: UNIDENTIFIED LOCATION, JAPAN (FILE)(RAKUTEN - FOR USE IN NEWS STORIES ONLY) 1.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) STEPHEN CURRY AFTER BEING ASKED WHAT HE WANTED VIEWERS TO COME AWAY WITH AFTER WATCHING "THE RISING", SAYING: "There are a lot of similarities around my journey in the game of basketball to some of the stories you see in "The Rising" where, you know, there's that underdog, underrated mentality across the board for players in Japan that are just looking for an opportunity to grow in the game and hoping that it would lead to, you know, being able to play at the highest level in the NBA or even just competing, you know, throughout their life." 4.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) STEPHEN CURRY AFTER BEING ASKED IF IT'S DIFFICULT FOR NBA PLAYERS TO NAVIGATE POLITICAL SITUATIONS WHEN PROMOTING THE GAME AROUND THE WORLD, SAYING: "I mean I don't think so, I know there's politics and there's strong conversation around just how different, you know, China is than the United States and things that need to progress, but in terms of like our excitement to grow the game of basketball knowing how much fun we have playing the game, the opportunities that it has afforded us throughout our lives, that's a message that's universal, and so I think we can continue to spread that message no matter what the business side of it means but, you know, we are tied to the league and supportive of the NBA and how they run things and so, you kind of have to balance that part of it but for me like, I, as long as I can have interaction with my fans that are inspired by the way that I play the game, that should never stop." 5.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) STEPHEN CURRY AFTER BEING ASKED HOW DIFFICULT IT WILL BE FOR THE WARRIORS TO GET BACK TO BEING A CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM, SAYING: "I think we got hit with a whirlwind of struggles, in terms of, you know, injuries from obviously the finals last year, my hand break this year, and the changing of the guard a little bit so, I don't think it will be hard for us to get back to where we are, we need to be healthy, we have a lot of young guys that are getting amazing experience this year, kind of getting thrown into the fire and learning on the job and so that'll do them so much good down the road and, you know the rest of the season we want to just continue to try to get better as a team and understand what we're building towards again and obviously that's winning championships and we need to get healthy so hopefully myself and Klay can get back out there as soon as possible and put together the best team for next year to get ready to go after another championship." STORY: NBA great Stephen Curry, sidelined from his usual job this time of year due to injury, released a documentary called "The Rising" Wednesday (December 18) about the growth of basketball in Japan.

The country may not be known for it's basketball playing but that's exactly why Curry brought his 'Underrated' basketball program to Japan in June of this year and the two-time NBA MVP hopes the 15-minute YouTube documentary can inspire people everywhere.

The 31-year-old Curry, who hasn't been shy about voicing his views on U.S. politics, said he believes basketball is a universal language and he will continue to promote the game around the world despite recent troubles between sports and politics.

Curry added that the Golden State Warriors, who currently own the NBA's worst record, will again be fighting for championships when they get healthy.

(Production: David Grip)