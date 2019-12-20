BBB caution: What parents should look out for before downloading holiday apps

It in january.

Apple and google have a ton of holiday- themed apps... where kids can video-chat with santa, light the menorah, and even watch a live feed of reindeer.

But like any app, parents need to make sure these holiday apps are safe to use.

Jamie perez is here now to tell us what parents should be looking for before letting kids get a hold of them.

Jamie?

This is something you've gotta check twice this holiday season.

There is a law that actually gives parents more control over who collects information from and about your kids.

It makes sure parents can consent to the personal information collected from kids under age 13.

The better business bureau advises parents to do several things before letting your child download an app.

Read the privacy policy so you can see who is collecting the information and how that informion is being used.

If an app doesn't have a privacy policy... that's a red flag.

Also learn what information is being collected...you could be consenting for the app to use pictures, voice recordings, or video of your kids.

You can also set permission requirements so that you have to enter a password before any app is downloaded.

And last but not least, be wary of free apps.

A lot of them have innapropriate advertising and some even trick kids into clicking on thgs.

So even though those holiday apps might seem cute and a good way to entertain your kids... some of those apps are on the naughty list so parents better check twice.