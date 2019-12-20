Global  

Time Out New York's Concerts, Craft Fairs, Christmas Markets For This Weekend

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Time Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez with details about the Winter Solstice Concert at Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, Renegade Craft Fair in Brooklyn and the Strasbourg-Alsace Christmas Market in Bowling Green Park.
