Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 12/19/2019
Tweets about this

GreaterCHI

Chicago Patrick Kane’s 4-point night leads the Blackhawks to a 4-1 victory over the Jets, but Brandon Saad leaves with a ri… https://t.co/UgtsrxHmnS 6 minutes ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Chicago Blackhawks (4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (1) - 12/19/2019 - READ HERE: https://t.co/LoR3yFOTJ2 10 minutes ago

canadarefugee

Canadian Refugees Patrick Kane piles up 4 points as Blackhawks stifle Jets https://t.co/uwACPpoiwO 11 minutes ago

SportyJudyOwen

Judy Owen "I think we had the best third period with a lead so far this year.”- #Blackhawks G Robin Lehner, after his 36-save… https://t.co/2CsvAodrt4 23 minutes ago

agonisti

Agonisti RT @jcgreenx: Blackhawks win 4-1. Now comes the wait to see if Brandon Saad will miss any time. https://t.co/NV4ysSAomf 29 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Patrick Kane piles up 4 points as Blackhawks stifle Jets | CBC Sports https://t.co/SNbO3azvk5 31 minutes ago

agonisti

Agonisti RT @BenPopeCST: If not for one thing, tonight's 4-1 win would've been the Blackhawks’ most encouraging night in weeks. Kane took over (aga… 48 minutes ago

BenPopeCST

Ben Pope If not for one thing, tonight's 4-1 win would've been the Blackhawks’ most encouraging night in weeks. Kane took o… https://t.co/vzcFlkgjWO 58 minutes ago

