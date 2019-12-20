Toy giveaway aims to bring Christmas to all

Santa.

In victoria, i'm alexandra kent fyhtn.

At angel lucy's funeral home families lined up ready for their annual toy giveaway to children in need.

Carolina astrain spoke with organizers and children ready to pick out a present to put under the tree.

Its a tradition that started nine years ago - that is still bring smiles to kids faces each year.

And here in victoria all of these children will be receiving toys - thanks to the genorosity from angel lucy's.

Cesar ornelas, owner of the funeral home, says he's passionate about this project because he didn't experience his first christmas with presents until he was 13 years old.

Ornelas: "we want to make sure every kid is entitled to have a good christmas, i've kept that promise for the last 9 years."

Camern carapea and alma jimenez were in line with family and friends anxiously awaiting presents.

Carmen: "a guitar, skateboard..."

Alma: "i'm hoping for headphones, a skateboard...."

But both say they also know the true meaning of christmas.

Carmen: "happy with family."

Alma: "it's about the birth of jesus and spending time with family."

Leah gordan moved to victoria from missouri seven months ago for a new start.

Gordon: "i'm still pretty new to victoria so i think it's awesome to have things like this to gather together with each other."

Ornelas challenges other businesses to be in the giving spirit.

Ornelas: "i would like to challenge other busiensses to give back to the community and not just take."

The funeral home has other locations and last saturday they distributed 6,000 toys and 12,000 toys in the rio grande valley - tonight in victoria 6,000 toys were distributed.

Families registered in advance and only qualified for the giveaway if they recieve any kind of government assistance.

For more information visit our website crossroads today dot com.

In victoria, i'm carolina astrain for your hometown news.

Shields